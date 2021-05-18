Naples Airport conducts study amid noise complaints from nearby residents

People in some Naples communities say it’s getting too loud, and it’s not their next-door neighbors causing the noise.

People who live near Naples Municipal Airport say they are constantly hearing the engines or propellers of the planes and jets that take off there.

It wakes some people up at night, and that’s why the airport is trying to help.

“When I first moved in here, I almost thought I didn’t want to live here because it was bothering me so bad,” Leslie Pearson said. “I called and complained a lot … I woke up at 5 a.m., and I was like wondering if it was the garage underneath me. It’s definitely loud.”

In 2021 during the pandemic, it has been no different.

“This year has been worse,” Peatrson said. “My husband pointed that out the other day because so many people are wanting to come to naples.

The airport knows it’s impacting people’s quality of life. That’s why it’s conducting a noise study.

“Things you look at to change are flight procedures looking at which runways are used, the altitudes procedures, the flight paths and things that cause the aircraft to have an impact on people in the community,” said Zac Burch with the airport.

The airport is nearing the end of its 12-month study. Once complete, the airport will be able to submit it to the FAA.

“We hope to get it done this summer, then, hopefully get their approval in the fall,” Burch said.

Neighbors hope for the best too.

“We chose it because of the location,” John Bredy said. “With the location is more traffic, cars, planes and trains … It’s a beautiful place to live, but you get used to it.”

Before the airport can submit the study to the FAA, it wants your feedback.

There are two open houses you can attend next week.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

