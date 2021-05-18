Lee County School Board releases 2021 evaluation of superintendent

Do the Lee County School Board members think Superintendent Dr. Gregory Adkins has done a good job during his tenure?

When we first reported Adkins was retiring, we showed you his most recent board evaluations available to us – those were from 2020. And we promised you we’d update you as soon as we got his evaluations from 2021.

Now we have them.

Every member of the school board rated Adkins’ performance worse in 2021 than they did in 2020.

The board’s split stays the same year to year.

Mary Fischer, Debbie Jordan, Cathleen Morgan, and Chris Patricca favored the superintendent more than Betsy Vaugh, Gwynetta Gittens, and Melissa Giovanelli did.

In these most recent evaluations, Vaugn and Giovanelli went as far as to rate Adkins’ performance as unsatisfactory.

The district has faced its fair share of controversy this year, with heated debates over masks, LGBTQ equality posters, and one board member’s letter to the governor accusing the district of waste, fraud, and abuse.

Dr. Adkins says his decision to retire has nothing to do with the recent controversy.

Click to access Composite_and_Individual_Evaluation_FY21_-_Superintendent-1.pdf

Reporter: Sydney Persing



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know