Lee County Library System announces virtual Summer Reading Program

Tails and Tales, Lee County Library System’s 2021 Summer Reading Program for all ages, kicks off June 14.

They encourage participants to explore their imagination through reading and learning adventures about wildlife and folktales.

The Summer Reading Program offers engaging virtual events, weekly “Grab and Go” activity kits, reading and activity challenges, and prizes

According to the County, for students, reading over summer break can help prevent the learning loss known as the “Summer Slump” and keep kids on track for the upcoming school year. The purpose of the program is to spark curiosity in even the most reluctant reader by offering activities and reading challenges that are fun and engaging.

During the six-week program, the library is offering virtual programs for pre-K, children, teens and adults from a variety of performers, including

Animal-themed “Storytime Anytime!” offers the youngest learners a pre-recorded storytime with songs, stories, rhymes and caregiver tips to promote literacy and language development.

The Emmy Award-winning Page Turner Adventures returns with their signature slapstick steampunk style to entertain kids with daily virtual programs featuring guest authors, crafts and comedy shows.

Teachers of Nature, a team of zookeepers, biologists and naturalists, will present live, virtual programs for teens featuring exotic animals and environmental issues relevant to our area.

A variety of live virtual programs also is offered for adults, including virtual craft clubs, book clubs, literacy classes and author presentations.

Starting June 14, weekly “Grab and Go” activity kits for all ages will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at each of the 13 Lee County Library System branches.

In addition, each participating child and teen may choose a new, free book from their closest Lee County library branch, while supplies last.

This summer’s reading and activity challenges can be completed offline or by logging activity through the READsquared app or website. Paper-based challenges are offered as a screen-free alternative and include fun activities for all ages along with a chance to win an end of summer prize basket. For those who choose to participate using the READsquared app, there are age-appropriate activities that encourage creativity, imagination and exploration on a variety of interests, plus additional prize-winning opportunities.

Participants using the READsquared app or website can earn points by reading and completing activities. The more points earned, the more chances they have to win weekly prize drawings for books, tote bags, journals and more. In addition, participants who complete the online reading program are automatically entered to win the grand prize for their age group: a Little Tikes My First Pet Checkup Set and How to be a Veterinarian Kit for pre-K, a Nintendo Switch with Super Smash Brothers game for kids, a $300 Visa gift card for teens and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A digital tablet for adults.

The last day to log books and complete activities online is Aug. 1.

Paper-based entry forms must be turned in to any Lee County Library System branch by Tuesday, Aug. 3, to be eligible for the prize drawings.

To find out more about the Lee County Library System’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program, visit leelibrary.net/summer

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know