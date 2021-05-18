House fire in Harlem Heights displaces 2 people

A home in Harlem Heights went up in flames on Tuesday morning, displacing two people.

Fire units arrived at the home, located on Duera Mae Drive, and found heavy flames coming from a storage structure attached to the single-family home, according to a news release from Iona-McGregor Fire District.

Three adults were able to escape without injury.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Fire Marshal Edward Steffens.

Steffens said a resident in the home woke up and smelled smoke and got the rest of the family out safe.

However, not all was lost in the fire, according to the news release.

“Our crews were able to retrieve several personal items for the family, including a very important belonging — an urn from inside the home that held the ashes of the residents’ grandmother,” the release states.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

