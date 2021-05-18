Fugitive arrested off the shore of Fort Myers Beach by Customs and Border Protection agents, U.S. Marshals

A wanted man was apprehended by authorities on after hiding out on his boat on the south end of Fort Myers Beach.

Trevor Zurstadt was arrested by customs agents and U.S. Marshals.

Zurstadt is wanted for felony rape in Washington State. He remains in Lee County Jail at this time.

Early on Monday morning, U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents from Fort Myers teamed up with the Marshals Fugitive Task Force to track down and arrest Zurstadt using their specialized boat.

Arrests at sea are one of the jobs of customs and border protection aviation and marine operations units.

This is the kind of training they do on a regular basis in order to conduct this type of operation.

Agents boarded a sailboat near Big Carlos Pass to execute a warrant, according to a CBP news release.

“Our agents working closely with US Marshals took a dangerous individual into custody without incident,” said Alex Rodriguez, Supervisor Marina Interdiction Agent Fort Myers. “Employing unique resources from both agencies fostered the success of this mission.”

Reporter: Rich Kolko



