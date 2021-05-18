Fire danger index increases across SW Florida Tuesday

We have all the ingredients for an elevated fire danger risk across Southwest Florida today.

Low humidity, drier-than-normal soil, and breezy wind will lead to a very high threat, especially for Lee and Charlotte counties.

Some relief is on the way this afternoon as we mix in a few showers. The rainfall potential today is not significant, and those who get rain are lucky!

Other than the breezy wind, highs will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s today with plentiful sunshine.

Spotty storms are back in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday before another strong ridge of high pressure builds in, which will dry us out this weekend.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



