Fawcett Memorial to get $60M expansion

A Southwest Florida hospital is getting a major facelift.

Fawcett Memorial in Port Charlotte is getting a $60 million expansion to match the growing community.

The hospital plans to expand its critical care units, operating room and pre-op treatment areas. A new main lobby, registration areas and waiting rooms are in the works, too.

Construction is expected to begin early next year.

This welcome news for Bill O’Malley.

O’Malley has special needs after a serious car crash 11 years ago.

He was taken to Fawcett Memorial a few weeks ago.

“They took such good care of him,” said O’Malley’s mother Genny Plumb, of Port Charlotte. “They were so warm and caring which was really important to me.”

Fawcett Memorial is their local hospital of choice.

Many families agree.

“The emergency room was just mobbed. People, just not enough room,” Plumb said.

Denice Banish, of Port Charlotte, said the hospital is probably eight years overdue for expansion.

Banish’s son Logan has special needs too.

She’s never had an issue with the care at Fawcett Memorial, but she said it is crowded.

“They really do try but it’s just, we’ve got too many people in this area,” Banish said.

Fawcett is one of three hospitals in Charlotte County and one of two in Port Charlotte.

“With the population growth, it’s a good time for them to expand,” Plumb said.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



