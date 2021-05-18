Convicted sex offender resentenced for violating probation

A convicted sex offender was sentenced to an additional 18 years in prison for violating terms of sexual offender probation, the state attorney’s office said.

Lionel Buchanon, 40, completed a 15-year sentence and was released from prison in September of 2019 related to a 2004 case.

Seven months later, Buchanon, of Fort Myers, removed his electronic monitoring device and threw part of it in a lot across from his home. Wearing the monitoring device was a condition of his release, the state attorney’s office said.

The on-call probation officer responded after getting an alarm from the tracking device and confirmed Buchanon had fled.

He was located by authorities in North Fort Myers.

In February of 2021, Buchanon was found to have violated various conditions of his supervision by tampering with his electronic monitoring device, absconding from supervision and failing to comply with sexual predator registration requirements.

He will be back in prison for another 18 years, four months and nine days.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

