Better Business Bureau warns of moving scams

You could be out thousands of dollars when you need the cash most. This is the time of year when people move the most, between graduations and the weather up north warming up. The Better Business Bureau just issued an alert warning this is also the time of year when moving scams pick up.

Here’s the checklist you should run through before you pick a moving company:

Look for their address and registration

Be cautious if they use a rented truck, offer quotes before looking at your home and ask for a large down payment or full payment in advance

Keep an inventory of your belongings

Get everything in writing, especially the pickup and delivery date

The BBB has posted a scam tracker on its website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

