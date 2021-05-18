CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Kaylee Burton and Robert Barrows. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department
FORT MYERS

2 arrested during drug trafficking bust at Fort Myers hotel

Published: May 18, 2021 11:07 AM EDT
Updated: May 18, 2021 11:08 AM EDT

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a couple at a hotel after finding paraphernalia and more than 400 grams of drugs during a narcotics search Friday afternoon.

Earlier that day, Robert L. Barrows, 42, was pulled over by police, who found he had a revoked license. Police found Barrows possessed methamphetamine and approximately $7,808 in cash. They investigated further and found out he had a room at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel located at 4333 Ford Street, where had been seen coming from and going to.

Police arrived at the hotel room around 3 p.m., encountering Barrows’ girlfriend, Kaylee Burton, 22, who was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant.  According to FMPD, a search of the room revealed the following:

  • 49.9 grams of crack cocaine
  • 153.4 grams of cocaine HCl
  • 154.9 grams of heroin/fentanyl powder
  • 70.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 5.5 grams of MDMA
  • 5.5 grams of Xanax bars
  • Several suboxone strips
  • Pieces of drug paraphernalia including cooking utensils, grinders, clear baggies, digital scales and disguised secret compartments in a wall clock and a dictionary
  • Walther 9mm handgun
  • 9mm and .380 ammunition

Barrows was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later confessed during a police interview. Firearm charges will be added pending latent/DNA results, as Barrows is a convicted felon released from prison in November 2020. The $7,808 was seized pending civil forfeiture.

Image preview
The drugs, weapons, cash and paraphernalia seized during a police search. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media