2 arrested during drug trafficking bust at Fort Myers hotel

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a couple at a hotel after finding paraphernalia and more than 400 grams of drugs during a narcotics search Friday afternoon.

Earlier that day, Robert L. Barrows, 42, was pulled over by police, who found he had a revoked license. Police found Barrows possessed methamphetamine and approximately $7,808 in cash. They investigated further and found out he had a room at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel located at 4333 Ford Street, where had been seen coming from and going to.

Police arrived at the hotel room around 3 p.m., encountering Barrows’ girlfriend, Kaylee Burton, 22, who was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant. According to FMPD, a search of the room revealed the following:

49.9 grams of crack cocaine

153.4 grams of cocaine HCl

154.9 grams of heroin/fentanyl powder

70.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine

5.5 grams of MDMA

5.5 grams of Xanax bars

Several suboxone strips

Pieces of drug paraphernalia including cooking utensils, grinders, clear baggies, digital scales and disguised secret compartments in a wall clock and a dictionary

Walther 9mm handgun

9mm and .380 ammunition

Barrows was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later confessed during a police interview. Firearm charges will be added pending latent/DNA results, as Barrows is a convicted felon released from prison in November 2020. The $7,808 was seized pending civil forfeiture.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

