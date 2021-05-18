2 arrested during drug trafficking bust at Fort Myers hotel
The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a couple at a hotel after finding paraphernalia and more than 400 grams of drugs during a narcotics search Friday afternoon.
Earlier that day, Robert L. Barrows, 42, was pulled over by police, who found he had a revoked license. Police found Barrows possessed methamphetamine and approximately $7,808 in cash. They investigated further and found out he had a room at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel located at 4333 Ford Street, where had been seen coming from and going to.
Police arrived at the hotel room around 3 p.m., encountering Barrows’ girlfriend, Kaylee Burton, 22, who was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant. According to FMPD, a search of the room revealed the following:
- 49.9 grams of crack cocaine
- 153.4 grams of cocaine HCl
- 154.9 grams of heroin/fentanyl powder
- 70.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 5.5 grams of MDMA
- 5.5 grams of Xanax bars
- Several suboxone strips
- Pieces of drug paraphernalia including cooking utensils, grinders, clear baggies, digital scales and disguised secret compartments in a wall clock and a dictionary
- Walther 9mm handgun
- 9mm and .380 ammunition
Barrows was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later confessed during a police interview. Firearm charges will be added pending latent/DNA results, as Barrows is a convicted felon released from prison in November 2020. The $7,808 was seized pending civil forfeiture.