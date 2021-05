1 killed in motorcycle crash with FedEx truck on US-41 in Charlotte County

One person is dead after a motorcycle and a FedEx truck crashed in Charlotte County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on southbound US-41 at Tangelo Road, just north of the Lee County line.

Southbound lanes will remain closed during the investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Writer: WINK News

