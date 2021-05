Money Monday: Inflation on the rise

More stress on our economy, as consumer prices spiked in April and inflation rates rose to the highest levels in almost 13 years. To find out what this means for you and your wallet, here is Stefan Contorno, Senior Vice President and Partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS, Bonita Springs, to break things down.

Watch the full video above.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

