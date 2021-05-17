Man faces charges for shooting into a car in Charlotte County

A man was arrested on Sunday after being accused of shooting into a vehicle the morning before.

According to the Charlotte Charlotte County Sheriff’s office, David Patrick Wanser, 27, fired a gun into a car parked in front of a home on Fleetwood Drive NW at 4:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies went to the home after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who heard the gunshots.

When deputies arrived they found a vehicle with several bullet holes in it and call the shooting “an isolated and directed incident.”

Wanser was arrested the next day and faces charges of; shooting into a vehicle or dwelling; and 2 counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Wanser is currently held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $35,000 bond.

Writer: WINK News

