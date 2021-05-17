CORONAVIRUS

Mark Anthony Rudolph, 37. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office.
LEE COUNTY

Fort Myers man gets 45 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

Published: May 17, 2021 10:21 PM EDT
Updated: May 17, 2021 10:28 PM EDT

Office of the State Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit confirmed Mark Anthony Rudolph, 37, of Fort Myers, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for crimes against a child.

According got the 20th Judicial Circuit press release, Rudolph was arrested in March 2021 following an investigation by Lee County Sheriff’s
Office.

The crimes were discovered after the child’s mother looked at their phone and saw
messages between the victim and a friend about the sexual abuse. She then reported it to law enforcement after confronting the defendant.

Rudolph pleaded guilty to four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim
under 12).

He was sentenced to 45 years for each count to be served concurrently.

Assistant State Attorney Heather Fly prosecuted the case.

Writer:WINK News
