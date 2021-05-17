Fort Myers man gets 45 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

Office of the State Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit confirmed Mark Anthony Rudolph, 37, of Fort Myers, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for crimes against a child.

According got the 20th Judicial Circuit press release, Rudolph was arrested in March 2021 following an investigation by Lee County Sheriff’s

Office.

The crimes were discovered after the child’s mother looked at their phone and saw

messages between the victim and a friend about the sexual abuse. She then reported it to law enforcement after confronting the defendant.

Rudolph pleaded guilty to four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim

under 12).

He was sentenced to 45 years for each count to be served concurrently.

Assistant State Attorney Heather Fly prosecuted the case.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know