Dry air, breezy wind promotes elevated fire danger risk across SW Florida

Happy Monday, Southwest Florida! The Weather Authority is tracking an elevated fire danger index today.

This is due to drier air and breezy wind with a strong ridge of high pressure overhead, which suppresses our rainfall potential.

Wind increases even more by the second half of our work week as we become windy with sustained wind near 20 mph and gusts into the 30s.

Wave heights will bump up Thursday and Friday and boaters should prepare for at least a small craft advisory to be issued.

Otherwise, Monday afternoon won’t be a bad day to get outside! Highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with plentiful sunshine and no rain.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know