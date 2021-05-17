COVID-19 testing site at CenturyLink Sports Complex set to shut down

Southwest Florida’s largest COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to cease operations on Sunday.

The testing site at CenturyLink Sports Complex is operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The Division has told Lee County it intends to close the site at the end of the day on Sunday, May 23.

Testing remains available at many locations in Southwest Florida such as CVS and Walgreens.

MORE: Latest vaccine schedules and resources

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know