Charlotte County woman accused of sex with a teen after crashing birthday party

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who they say crashed a teen’s birthday party earlier this month and had sexual contact with a teen.

The party was held on May 9, at home in Port Charlotte. Jessica Good, 44, had returned to the home around 2 a.m., after a night of drinking. Once the party was over, Good continued to “hang out” with the adolescents, deputies say.

She reportedly made inappropriate sexual comments to the 17-year-old victim and gave him alcohol. The report states the victim had not had any alcohol before that.

A 12-year-old girl was asleep on a beanbag chair just feet from where Good and the 17-year-old victim were sitting when she was awakened by noises.

She saw the victim and the suspect engaging in sexual intercourse. At one point, the victim got up from the loveseat and went to use the restroom. When they returned, the suspect continued the sexual activity.

After that, Good got up, collected her things, and left.

On May 11, CCSO Major Crimes were dispatched to a high school after the teen admitted to a school staff member that they were raped over the weekend. That same day, Charlotte County detectives spoke with Good outside her place of work.

After being detained, Good said she had been drinking, ‘blacked out’, and did not remember what happened.

Good was arrested and possibly faces two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She remains in the Charlotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

In Florida, it is illegal for someone 18 or older to have sex with a minor (anyone under the age of 18).

