Brush fire closes Neal Road and Orange River Blvd in Buckingham

A brush fire has closed Neal Road and Orange River Boulevard in Buckingham Monday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the roads will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

As of 3 p.m. forestry service reports the fire as 1 acre in size.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

#wildfire Neal Rd two dozer units on scene. 1 acre, FD doing structure protection, combustible fuels of palmetto and pines. Forestry fixed wing enroute. #LeeCounty @FLForestService pic.twitter.com/cKDASvW1Q7 — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 17, 2021

Writer: WINK News

