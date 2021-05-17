CORONAVIRUS

Brush fire closes Neal Road and Orange River Blvd in Buckingham

Published: May 17, 2021 3:02 PM EDT
Updated: May 17, 2021 3:07 PM EDT

A brush fire has closed Neal Road and Orange River Boulevard in Buckingham Monday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the roads will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

As of 3 p.m. forestry service reports the fire as 1 acre in size.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

