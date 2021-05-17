Beloved Arcadia store owner shot and killed inside his shop

There is now a makeshift memorial to honor a man killed inside his convenience store. Everyone wants to know why he was killed since no money was missing.

Someone killed Saleh Ahmed in his store in Arcadia on Friday. Many of his longtime customers are having trouble coming to terms with this news.

Remnants of crime scene tape are still wrapped around the building and, just feet away, a memorial is growing that was set up to honor a man who was loved by the community.

Shoppers in Arcadia flocked to the Fiesta Food Mart for the food but would come back simply for the service.

Marvin Dennis was one of those customers. “He had a beautiful smile and he was always joyful to you when you talk to him,” Dennis said.

The man behind that smile was the store’s owner Saleh Ahmed.

“He was very nice, very polite and very sweet,” said Tabatha Holland.

Friday marked the last time anyone would see his smile or experience his kindness. Someone shot and killed Ahmed in that store on Friday afternoon.

“It was really a tragedy to me because he’s not there anymore,” said Dennis.

Arcadia police say they’re working day and night to find the person responsible for this shooting. But, so far, no one is in custody.

“I feel like somebody has to know something,” Holland said.

People in Arcadia are keeping their heads on a swivel, praying for answers and looking for closure.

“Where he can have some peace and justice, the family,” Dennis said.

The community plans to host a candlelight vigil at the food mart next Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. The Fiesta Food Mart is located at 531 West Magnolia Street in Arcadia.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are being asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department. You can submit an anonymous tip online.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Drew Hill

