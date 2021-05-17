Alligator Alley crash kills 1 driver, critically injures another

A man from Sarasota was killed and another from Naples critically injured in a crash on Alligator Alley Sunday evening.

A 45-year-old Naples man in a pickup truck was traveling west in the outside travel lane of northbound Alligator Alley around 5:45 p.m., approaching mile marker 39. A 37-year-old Sarasota man was traveling east in an SUV in the inside travel lane of southbound Alligator Alley, approaching mile marker 39. As the truck was traveling west, it experienced a tire failure, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck traveled southwest through the grass median and into oncoming eastbound traffic lanes. The front of the truck collided with the left front side of the SUV in the eastbound inside travel lane. Both vehicles then south onto the grass shoulder, where both vehicles caught fire.

The Sarasota man in the SUV succumbed to the injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced dead. This crash is still being investigated.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

