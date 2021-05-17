1 dead, 2 injured in Immokalee SR-29 crash

A woman was killed and two men critically and seriously injured after a crash on SR-29 in Immokalee Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 23-year-old Immokalee woman, with an 18-year-old Immokalee man as passenger, was traveling north on SR-29 around 6:16 a.m. A car driven by a 33-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling south on SR-29. The SUV crossed the center line, entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with the car. The SUV came to rest on SR-29, while the car came to rest on the grass shoulder.

The woman was transported to a local area hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation. The 18-year-old man was left in critical condition, the 33-year-old man in serious condition.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

