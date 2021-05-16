Shooting in Englewood injures one

A shooting in Englewood sent one man to the hospital on Saturday night.

The shooting was called in at 10:47 p.m. outside of the Lock ‘N Key restaurant at 2045 N. Beach Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

A man involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

He was detained, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear if an arrest was made.

No other information is known at this time.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

