Credit: WINK News.
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami)

Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75

Published: May 16, 2021 2:59 PM EDT

A portion I-75 was shut down for several hours as police investigated a fatal car accident.

They say a car traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when it struck a pedestrian crossing I-75, just south of Miramar Parkway.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The car involved remained on scene and showed damage from the accident.

Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team
Writer:WINK News
