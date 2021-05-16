High Fire Risk For Sunday

Happy Sunday, SW Florida!

Due to the recent dry weather, low humidity, and breezy conditions this afternoon, the Fire Danger Index is at a high level for parts of the WINK viewing area.

Otherwise, your Sunday forecast is looking great overall with a mix of sun and clouds, a dry breeze, and highs near 90 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but for the most part, everyone should stay rain-free.

Looking ahead to the workweek, Monday starts off dry with a mix of sun & clouds. I do think that there will be better chance for some afternoon storms on Tuesday, but after that, rain chances look to disappear from our forecast the rest of the week and possibly beyond. In fact, the signal for potential near record heat & bone dry weather is growing for the following week.

Meanwhile in the tropics…The National Hurricane Center began issuing Tropical Weather Outlooks for the Atlantic Basin yesterday, due to an increase in tropical activity in the month of May in recent years. However, hurricane season still doesn’t officially start until June 1. In the meantime, all is quiet in the Atlantic Basin, with no development expected over the next five days.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know