Fort Myers Police investigating a shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting with one victim.

This occurred in the 5000 block of Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers. The victim was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have information about this shooting you can call Crime Stoppers at1-800-780-8477, via their website or the P3 Tips mobile app. Or, you can call the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700.

