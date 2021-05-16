Cape Coral police investigating shooting

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Cape Coral.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard South.

Police have put up caution tape to block off a home that is part of the investigation.

Investigators set up markings and found what appears to be a bullet casing.

In an alert, police said northbound traffic on Santa Barbara is closed at this time.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

No other information is known at this time.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Melissa Montoya

