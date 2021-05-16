CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Cape Coral police have alerted the community of a shooting in south Cape Coral. (CREDIT: Google Maps via Cape Coral Police Department)
CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral police investigating shooting

Published: May 16, 2021 6:32 AM EDT

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Cape Coral.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard South.

Police have put up caution tape to block off a home that is part of the investigation.

Investigators set up markings and found what appears to be a bullet casing.

In an alert, police said northbound traffic on Santa Barbara is closed at this time.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

No other information is known at this time.

Reporter:Andrea Guerrero
Writer:Melissa Montoya
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media