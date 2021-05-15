Truck driver faces charges for DUI, hit-and-run, leading deputies on chase

Friday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pickup truck driver after he left the scene of a crash and led deputies on a chase in Collier County.

At one point during the chase, the pickup truck was traveling the wrong direction in traffic.

Deputies made the arrest at the intersection with Pine Ridge Road and Livingston Road.

Deputies were able to get to him because the driver of the vehicle hit by the truck followed after the crash and kept deputies updated on the truck driver’s location.

The victim wasn’t the only one watching his move. A man we spoke to recorded the whole thing. From almost start to finish, he said he saw deputies chase and then stop the suspect.

The driver faces charges for DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence.

Further booking information is not available at this time.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

