New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral.

The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible.

About 38% of people in Lee County are fully vaccinated, a number the City of Cape Coral wants to see grow, so come Monday, the COVID-19 testing location across from City Hall on Cultural Park Boulevard will also become a vaccination site.

The plan is to vaccinate about 200 people a day. They’ll start off administering Moderna but are expecting to receive the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the next couple of weeks.

Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan Lam hopes that by offering a new site, there will be an increase in the number of people coming out for a shot.

“If we have enough individuals that are vaccinated, we see that positivity rate, that number of positive contractions begin to reduce. We can see even more steps for normalcy from masks to all the other things that we can hopefully get back to a normal school year, normal business life and normal community,” he said.

Second doses will be scheduled the day you get your first. They’re asking that for at least the first week, people schedule an appointment for their shot. They will, however, try to accommodate any walkups.

The vaccine will be administered every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site is located at 1020 Cultural Park Blvd., next to the police department and across from City Hall.

To make an appointment, visit Curative’s website.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Jackie Winchester

