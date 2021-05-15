Investigators search for 9-year-old girl missing from Homestead

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for 9-year-old Aniyah Arcia of Homestead Saturday.

According to FDLE, a MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Aniyah, who was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of NE 8th Street. Anniyah was last seen wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair.

Aniyah might be in the company of Lewis Arcia, 35, of Homestead. Lewis has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

The two could be traveling in a 2019, maroon Honda Ridgeline, FL tag number CYYA50.

The relationship between Aniyah and Lewis is not confirmed in the FDLE alert.

Anyone with information can contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774) or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911

