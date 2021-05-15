High fire risk today

Happy Saturday, SW Florida!

Due to the recent dry weather, low humidity, and breezy conditions this afternoon, the Fire Danger Index is at a high level for parts of the WINK viewing area today.

Otherwise, your weekend forecast is looking great overall with a mix of sun and clouds, a dry breeze, and highs near 90 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but for the most part, everyone should stay rain-free.

Looking ahead to the workweek, its much of the same for Monday, with a stray shower possible on Monday. Tuesday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but that chance for spotty storms does return by Wednesday and continues into next weekend.

Meanwhile in the tropics…The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing Tropical Weather Outlooks for the Atlantic Basin due to an increase in tropical activity in the month of May in recent years. However, hurricane season still doesn’t officially start until June 1. In the meantime, all is quiet in the Atlantic Basin, with no development expected over the next five days.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



