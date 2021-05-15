Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 17
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 17 through May 22.
Monday, May 17
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – Noon
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916
Tuesday, May 18
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Wednesday, May 19
10 a.m. – Noon
Forrey Drive, LaBelle
Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr., LaBelle, FL 33935
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
Thursday, May 20
10 a.m. – Noon
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda
211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Friday, May 21
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Saturday, May 22
10 a.m. – Noon
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 17.
Monday, May 17
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church, Naples
5225 28th Ave SW Naples, FL 34116
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Naples Alliance Church, Naples
2504 Estey Ave. Naples, FL 34104
Tuesday, May 18
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Fairway Bible Church, Naples
3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114
Wednesday, May 19
10:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.
Immokalee Friendship House
602 W Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142
Thursday, May 20
10 a.m. – Noon
First Baptist Church Naples
3000 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples, FL 34109
10 a.m. – Noon
Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples
4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples
14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Mount Olive AME Church, Fort Myers
2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916