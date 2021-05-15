74-year-old man killed in crash with dump truck in Port Charlotte

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a dump truck on US-41 in Port Charlotte Saturday.

According to FHP, state troopers responded to the crash, where a 74-year-old Port Charlotte Man riding a motorized tricycle was killed after being hit by a dump truck at US-41 and Cochran Boulevard.

The dump truck was traveling westbound on Cochran toward the intersection with US-41 when the man on the tricycle was traveling southbound on the shoulder of US-41 toward the intersection.

The man on the tricycle went to make a right turn onto Cochran, and the front of the dump truck hit him.

The 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A complete roadblock is still reported by FHP at Cochran Blvd west of US-41 due to the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

