1 arrested, 1 injured in 3-car crash on SR-82 in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on State Road 82 in Fort Myers, where a driver involved was arrested Saturday.

According to FMPD, police respond to the crash on SR-82 at the intersection with Buckingham Road, where three cars were involved.

One person was taken to the hospital to treat injuries; his or her status is unknown at this time, and one person was arrested after police believed he or she to be impaired.

There is no further information at this time.

Writer: WINK News

