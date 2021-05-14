You can help find out how blue-green algae affects people

What effect do blue-green algae have on you or your loved ones? There’s a way to help you figure that out.

During the algal bloom problems of 2018, many people reported respiratory issues and health concerns as the green gunk built up.

“The smell of blue-green algae would just take your breath away,” said Denise Clements.



With very few answers about air quality and the buildup happening once again on Lake Okeechobee and in the Caloosahatchee River, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs you.

The CDC is starting a new study on the health effects of cyanotoxins. They’re asking for volunteers as they study the health effects of living and working near Lake O, along the river to Cape Coral.

Experts believe the damage from toxins can cause liver cancer and other medical issues. A similar study was done in 2018 but was limited to Lake O.



With this expansion, if participating, you’ll need to complete nasal swabs and even perform lung function tests at home.

