Vaccines available for children, teens from more SWFL locations

The COVID-19 vaccine is being made available to kids and teenagers ages 12 to 15 from more and more locations.

Lee Health is already administering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group as of Thursday. One of the first young people to get the shot says she felt an obligation to keep people safe around her. On top of her grandfather having an autoimmune disease, she’s also going to be a camp counselor.

“Oh, absolutely, I would feel horrible if anything happened to other people because of me,” said Ellie Appelgren. “Obviously wearing my mask and now getting vaccinated will take [more] of that stress off of me.”

Lee Health is one of the first health systems in Southwest Florida to be offering this. Ellie says she hopes her getting vaccinated inspires others to hop on board as well.

“I tell my friends that I was getting vaccinated and they were all really excited for me… I know they wanna get vaccinated, too,” Ellie said. “I think maybe me getting the vaccine, with them seeing that I’m fine and I’m doing well and that I’m happy that I got it, will hopefully prompt them to do the same, as well.”

It’s very easy: you just go onto Lee Health’s website and book your appointment.

In Collier County, the health department says it is continuing to open pop-up Pfizer vaccine clinics. It didn’t specify, though, when we could see more locations in the area.

Charlotte County was also only administering the Moderna vaccine but will be getting Pfizer doses in the next week or so. Charlotte says it will be administering the shot to teens at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, as well as an unspecified middle school.

And parents, remember that pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart do offer the Pfizer vaccine, so you can make appointments there, too.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

