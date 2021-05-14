SWFL moving companies see higher demand, longer wait times for customers

Anyone who plans to move from the area better plan to book movers far in advance.

We spoke to several movers Friday, and some said their services are fully book until November, and it all comes down to the current climate of the housing market in Southwest Florida.

More people are buying homes right now and need help. We’ve been getting tips from many telling us they need help with their move but can’t find the help they need.

We spoke to more than a dozen moving companies that all said they’re seeing a boom in business. One company explained what’s fueling the massive demand and what can be done to get help sooner rather than later.

The boom in the local real estate market is leading to a boom in other local businesses.

“In April, we did X amount of money last year,” said Marcus Givens, the director of operations for College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Fort Myers. “And then the amount that we did this year, we were up 157%.”

Givens says the demand for movers comes largely from the massive influx of people relocating to our area.

“Somebody will drop down from Michigan, New York, New Jersey; they just need us to unload a truck,” Givens said. We’ve been running into, in the last month, a lot of these people going into storage because they they don’t have anywhere to stay. They don’t know where they’re going to move.”

Some realtors we spoke to say their inventory is low, so they haven’t noticed the struggle to find moving help. Instead, they say they’re seeing longer waiting times for things such as inspectors, appraisers and appointments with title companies.

“I have a guy that has a move in three days of the seventeenth,” Givens said. “His house just got pushed back an entire month. So now he’s waiting for his move for an entire month because his contractors are behind. They didn’t have the supplies they needed in order to complete the build.”

The boom in business has also allowed the College Hunks in Fort Myers to grow. The number of employees and trucks have both gone up.

Givens isn’t sure if or when the demand will slow down.

“I’m operations manager; I’m normally trying to put out fires, stay in the office, make sure everything’s going good,” Givens said. “I’m jumping out on the trucks. General Manager is jumping out on the trucks. We have other managers having to go out on the trucks.”

Givens said his company is only booked out until the end of May. But said the best time to find moving help is in the middle of the month because most people either move at the end or the beginning.

He also said much of the demand is on weekends, and you might have better luck finding moving help on weekdays.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

