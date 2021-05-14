Punta Gorda man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket, surprises wife for Mother’s Day

A Punta Gorda woman got the ultimate Mother’s Day gift when her husband surprised her with a million-dollar winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Friday that Martin Sullivan, 56, hit the jackpot on the new CASH CLUB game. He chose to receive the winnings in a lump sum of $880,000.

Sullivan said he sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner. “She didn’t believe that I won $1 million – she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day! She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”

Sullivan bought his winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store, located at 24901 Sandhill Blvd. in Punta Gorda. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The CASH CLUB ticket Sullivan won on is a $10 game with overall odds of 1 in 3.38.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know