Luxury home sales on the rise in Collier County

When it comes to homes, more people are saying the bigger, the better. Luxury home sales are on the rise in Collier County.

A lot of luxury homes in the county have beautiful ocean views, and some are right on the beach, making them harder to come by. A local broker said luxury home sales are up more than 100%.

“They can sit with their laptop on the beach; why not?” said Cathy Rogers, a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dreamy pools, spectacular views, and a lot of space make these homes a hot commodity.

“Who doesn’t want to go bigger and better, huh?” asked David Gape, also a Realtor with Sotheby’s.

People want to eat, work and play in their own homes.

“People can work remotely now, and I think they are reevaluating where they can actually live, and what better place than in sunny Florida?” Gape said.

He said luxury home sales in Southwest Florida are booming more than ever before.

“They have always sold, obviously, but the pace at which they are selling has greatly accelerated,” he said.

“We haven’t been able to catch a breath this season,” Rogers said.

The main reason? “The recent world events, the pandemic has really made an impact,” Gape said.

Some are saving money, even if they’re buying big.

“The cost of living is actually a lot cheaper in Florida, even in the luxury market, property taxes and state income taxes,” Gape said.

“Right now, the trends are very strong. Much of it is cash, and these are not investors coming in looking to buy and flip. These are people looking for destinations to get their roots down.”

Realtors say they’re seeing an influx of buyers, specifically from California and New York, coming for the high-end homes.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know