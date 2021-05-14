Lower humidity moves in this weekend behind a cold front

Get ready for a great weekend, Southwest Florida! Behind we get there, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a few showers Friday.

We’ll eventually mix in sunshine, but clouds remain for most of the morning. Highs Friday will peak in the upper 80s.

Spotty showers move in from the northeast this afternoon pushing southwest. Overall, rainfall potential is extremely low.

Breezy wind increases Saturday, before dropping slightly toward the early and middle part of next week.

This will increase wave heights over the weekend, so small crafts should be advised to use caution.

Enjoy the great weekend while you can, because rainy season is in full swing late next week!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



