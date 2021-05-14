Lehigh Acres man wins half a million dollars two weeks before his birthday

A Lehigh Acres man got lucky and won $500,000 in a scratch-off game two weeks before his birthday.

Rainey Adams purchased the new Money Multiplier scratch-off game from Circle K, at 16769 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The game cost $5.

“This ticket features more than $48 million in total cash prizes and gives players an extra chance to win by matching the prize amounts in the Money Bonus Boxes. The overall odds are 1-in-4.04,” according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Writer: WINK News

