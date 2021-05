Dr. Rossi: New mask guidelines

New guidance from federal health officials says fully-vaccinated Americans (two weeks removed from their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine) can forego wearing masks in most situations. Political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi breaks down the impact this news will have.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

