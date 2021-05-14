Deputies respond to armed robbery at jewelry store in North Naples

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in North Naples Friday evening.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to reports of three men entering the store armed with handguns. They are accused of robbing the business.

Investigators have crime scene tape up at the business on Immokalee Road just west of the intersection with Airport-Pulling Road.

There are no injuries reported due to the armed robbery.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

