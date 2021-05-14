Traffic stop leads to Fort Myers man’s arrest for fentanyl trafficking

A 31-year-old Fort Myers man is in jail on drug trafficking charges after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies found fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Golden Gate Thursday.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies pulled the man over for not stopping at a stop sign at Santa Barbara Boulevard and 19th Court SW. During the traffic stop, a K-9 sniffing around the vehicle alerted the deputies to the presence of narcotics.

They searched the vehicle and found a bag of white powder which tested positive for fentanyl. It weighed over 168 grams, which is considered trafficking weight.

Deputies arrested the driver, Anthony Michael Benoit, on possession of narcotic equipment and charges of trafficking in fentanyl — four grams or more.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

