Clewiston High School student dies in crash one day before graduating

A senior at Clewiston High School was set to graduate with his classmates on Friday.

But, instead, 18-year-old Julian Avalo died in a crash on Flaghole Road, south of US-27, in Hendry County on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. when Avalo lost control of his Ford sedan as he drove it in the rain, crossing into the way of an oncoming semi, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Avalo, a kidney transplant survivor, didn’t make it, but his family will remember him as a fighter.

Avalo was known to everyone as someone who persevered, a fighter who didn’t give up.

“He touched everybody in a type of way you know, it’s that one classmate that people care about,” said John Flores, one of Avalo’s friends.

The principal of Clewiston High School said Avalo, a member of the Spanish club and a volunteer with the fire program, always did the right thing.

“Always has a smile on his face and managed to make everyone feel good,” Flores said.

Flores said the crash should have never happened.

Classmates held a vigil for Avalo on Thursday.

“It shows that no matter who he is, they still care about him,” Flores said.

His friends say they will fight to keep Avalo’s memory alive.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Melissa Montoya

