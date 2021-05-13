School District of Lee County launches portal on interim superintendent search

The School District of Lee County has launched a webpage to help you get involved in the search for an interim superintendent.

At the top of the Lee County schools website is a new page all about the search for a superintendent as the board begins its search for an interim.

On April 16, Superintendent Dr. Greg Adkins announced his retirement effective June 30. The School Board will contract with a local consultant to select an Interim Superintendent for approximately six months, with additional time as needed. They say they will also be contracting with a national search firm to find the best superintendent to lead the district.

The page breaks down what’s next in the process and includes a calendar of when the board will discuss the search, including a ‘PC’ next to meetings where public comment is allowed. It also features a comments section where parents can send their thoughts, feelings, and concerns directly to the board.

Unlike Facebook where everyone can see your comments, they will go directly to the seven board members in a private inbox.

Writer: WINK News

