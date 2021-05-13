SWFL nurse hopes to lead medical mission trip to India to fight COVID-19 surge

One Southwest Florida nurse is leading an effort to combat the COVID-19 surge in India.

Sonal Payne is working to lead a group of about 40 American nurses on a medical mission to India.

Payne moved to the U.S. from India in 2004.

Payne said the desire to help India was inspired by the large number of Indian doctors and nurses that came to the U.S. to help when COVID cases were at their worst here.

“They jumped in, they didn’t even ask,” said Payne, a trauma nurse. “You told them what to do, they did it, they did their best, they helped us, and they didn’t even expect that much from us financially. I know they were here just purely to help so I think we need to return the favor definitely. ”

The volunteer nurses will be paying for this trip out of pocket.

They must also get approval to go.

