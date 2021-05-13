More cloud cover, showers ahead of a cold front

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! Expect more cloud cover today ahead of a cold front bringing drier air this weekend.

This will cap our highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will linger in the mid-90s.

Ahead of the front, light showers will move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Our best chance for a downpour or storm will be east of I-75 as the sea breeze moves inland.

Otherwise, cooler and drier mixes in late Friday and into Saturday. This will set-up a great start to the weekend!

Lower humidity will linger through early next week, before we flip the switch to rainy season by Wednesday!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



