FORT MYERS
More cloud cover, showers ahead of a cold front
Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! Expect more cloud cover today ahead of a cold front bringing drier air this weekend.
This will cap our highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will linger in the mid-90s.
Ahead of the front, light showers will move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Our best chance for a downpour or storm will be east of I-75 as the sea breeze moves inland.
Otherwise, cooler and drier mixes in late Friday and into Saturday. This will set-up a great start to the weekend!
Lower humidity will linger through early next week, before we flip the switch to rainy season by Wednesday!
