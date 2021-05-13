Busted-up drug operation one of biggest in LCSO history, Marceno says

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced they took down one of the largest drug trafficking operations in their history after a months-long investigation.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the operation was run by the Cassio family of 170 Avalon Lake Circle in Gateway.

Investigators on Wednesday were seen at an autobody shop on Evans Avenue in Fort Myers, which Marceno said was connected to the operation.

More than $1 million in cash, 12 firearms and multiple kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl were seized, as were several high-end vehicles Marceno said were bought with proceeds of the operation.

The suspects have more than 70 combined prior arrests, mostly related to drugs.

You can watch a replay below or by clicking here.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know