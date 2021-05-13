Interim manager assigned after Naples city manager resigns

Naples City Manager Charles Chapman resigned Thursday, the vice mayor confirmed with WINK News.

Deputy City Manager Dana Souza has been designated the interim city manager.

Chapman began his position with the city in 2018. He was a county administrator in Hendry County prior to starting in Naples. Before that, Chapman took on several roles in Gadsden County.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

