Infant sleep bags recalled over suffocation risk; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

Published: May 13, 2021 12:30 PM EDT
Updated: May 13, 2021 12:33 PM EDT

TJX is recalling 3,600 of their infant sleep bag, saying the size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant’s head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom.

The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck.

The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label. The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks.

The following style numbers are included in the recall:

Brand Name Style Number
Dylan & Abby CL01073
First Wish CL00824

CL00889

CL00911
First Wish Organic CL00981

CL00985

CL01099
Harry & Me CL01102
Little Red Caboose CL00756

CL00882

CL00899

CL00904

CL00905

CL00921

CL00924

CL00986

CL00987
Piper & Posie CL00819

CL00923

CL00982

CL01005

CL01006

CL01007
Sam & Jo CL00871

CL00890

CL00903

CL00906

CL00983

CL00984
Sam & Jo Organic CL01066
Shabby Chic CL00980
Willow Blossom CL00909

CL00913

If purchased online, contact TJX at [email protected] or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com or sierra.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page. If purchased in stores, contact TJX at [email protected] or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China and India
Recall number:
21-123
Report an incident involving this product by clicking here.
