Infant sleep bags recalled over suffocation risk; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra

TJX is recalling 3,600 of their infant sleep bag, saying the size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant’s head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom.

MORE: Recall from Consumer Product Safety Commission

The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck.

The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label. The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks.

The following style numbers are included in the recall:

Brand Name Style Number Dylan & Abby CL01073 First Wish CL00824 CL00889 CL00911 First Wish Organic CL00981 CL00985 CL01099 Harry & Me CL01102 Little Red Caboose CL00756 CL00882 CL00899 CL00904 CL00905 CL00921 CL00924 CL00986 CL00987 Piper & Posie CL00819 CL00923 CL00982 CL01005 CL01006 CL01007 Sam & Jo CL00871 CL00890 CL00903 CL00906 CL00983 CL00984 Sam & Jo Organic CL01066 Shabby Chic CL00980 Willow Blossom CL00909 CL00913

If purchased online, contact TJX at [email protected] or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com or sierra.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page. If purchased in stores, contact TJX at [email protected] or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card.

Incidents/Injuries: No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At: T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.

Importer(s): The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In: China and India Recall number:

21-123

Report an incident involving this product by clicking here

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know